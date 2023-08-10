The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

US orders ban on tech investments in China in three sectors

August 10, 2023
Source: indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
News Snapshot:
US President Joe Biden Wednesday signed an executive order that will prohibit some new US investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips and require government notification in other tech sectors. The long-awaited order authorises the US Treasury secretary to prohibit or restrict US investments in Chinese entities in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems. The administration said the restrictions would apply to “narrow subsets” of the three areas but did not give specifics. The proposal is open for public input. The order is aimed at preventing American capital and expertise from...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter