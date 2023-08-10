The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Biden’s China investment ban: who’s targeted and what does it mean for the 2024 US election?

August 10, 2023
Joe Biden has moved to restrict US investment in Chinese technology, signing an executive order which focuses on a few, sensitive hi-tech sectors including semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI). It is the latest in a series of measures taken by the US to restrict China’s access to the most advanced technology and comes as the president has embarked on a multi-state tour of the south-west to tout his plans to revive American manufacturing after decades of decline. The restrictions are expected to take effect next year – and come at a sensitive time in the US-China relationship. The...
