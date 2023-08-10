China investments ban: What does Joe Biden’s move mean for tech?

U S President Joe Biden has unveiled an executive order banning some investment into China’s advanced chips, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence sectors. The move is aimed at addressing the threat posed by China’s growing military, intelligence, and surveillance capabilities, the White House said on Wednesday. Biden said that acceleration in the targeted sectors poses “significant national security risks” as advanced computing could result in the creation of more sophisticated weapons systems, and the breaking of cryptographic codes used in espionage. What is the new ban? The forthcoming ban affects new private equity, venture capital, and joint venture investments in...