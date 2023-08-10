Doctors find microplastics in heart tissue before and after surgery

Researchers noted there is evidence suggesting that microplastics may have been unexpectedly introduced during the heart surgery. Photo by Sasint/Pixabay Microplastics appear to be everywhere, including within the tissues of the human heart. A new Chinese report describes doctors finding microplastics in heart tissue both before and after heart surgery. The researchers also noted there is evidence suggesting that microplastics may have been unexpectedly introduced during the heart procedures. Advertisement The researchers, who included Kun Hua and Xiubin Yang from Capital Medical University in Beijing, collected heart tissue samples from 15 people during cardiac surgeries. They also gathered blood samples...