Defence Ministry of India switches from Windows to 'Maya' OS and 'Trap' to boost cybersecurity

The Defence Ministry of India is taking measures to address the increasing cyber and malware attacks on critical infrastructure. Reportedly, they’re transitioning from Windows to an open-source operating system like Maya, based on Ubuntu. Open-source systems tend to provide greater transparency and allow for continuous security auditing, which can help identify and mitigate potential vulnerabilities more effectively. Last month Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issued a warning of a critical vulnerability in Microsoft products. The new Maya OS is designed to have a user-friendly interface and functionality similar to Windows, making the transition smoother for users. This similarity should...