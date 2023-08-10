Baroness Anderson: We must stand up to give a voice to the persecuted

I think on any metric my tenure as a British MP was a little challenging. I was a Jewish Labour female MP, representing a Leave seat at a time when Brexit was the hot political topic and Jeremy Corbyn was leader of the Labour Party. It is fair to say that mentions of me on Twitter were not always polite, accurate or flattering. Putting aside for one moment the threats of physical violence and death which clearly incited hatred and crossed into criminal territory, reading the thousands of other “@”s that were sent to me, you’d be forgiven for thinking...