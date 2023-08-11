50 years after the birth of hip-hop, success is still a struggle in Canada's scene

Growing up in London, Ont., Shadrach Kabango didn't see his future. The problem wasn't an inability to see any future. Talented as a child, he was already obsessed with music, consuming and writing rap — and even playing guitar — since his high school days in the '90s. But in his mind at the time, that passion could never lead where it eventually did: the Peabody, Emmy and Juno Awards that now sit in a basement, the international shows, even seeing the name he'd become best known for plastered across more Polaris-shortlisted albums than any artist in history — Shad....