US investors flag retaliation risks after Biden's China tech curbs

While the market mostly shrugged off President Joe Biden's move to prohibit some U.S. technology investments in China, U.S. investors said they were worried Beijing would retaliate or pull back from buying American technology. Aiming to protect national security and prevent U.S. capital and expertise from aiding China's military modernization, Biden this week issued an executive order barring some new U.S. investments in China in sensitive technologies including computer chips, while regulating others. U.S. investors were unfazed by the initial news, saying that the restrictions, at first blush, were more limited than feared and unlikely to extend to passive investments...