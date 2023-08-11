Why Saudi Arabia is spending a fortune on luring big sporting names

In golf, America’s main body, the PGA Tour, has just agreed to a merger with LIV Golf, a Saudi upstart tournament that threw the sport into turmoil by offering top players hundreds of millions of dollars to switch their allegiance. Europe’s DP World Tour, another organising body, is also part of the deal. Donald Trump, whose courses host LIV events, describes it as a “beautiful and glamorous deal”. Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden, two left-leaning senators, recently condemned “the Saudi regime’s latest attempt to sanitise its abuses” in a public letter to the US Justice Department. Saudi Arabia hosts a...