Immigration consultant detained in Shanghai over illegal foreign-exchange trading

Linda Mei He, president of the Wailian Overseas Consulting Group Inc., is accused of illegal foreign-exchange trading A Chinese immigration consultant, who has an office in Vancouver, is in custody in Shanghai, according to various Chinese-language media reports. Linda Mei He, president of the Wailian Overseas Consulting Group Inc., is accused of illegal foreign-exchange trading involving more than RMB100 million or $18.6 million in Canadian funds. The reports say that He, 54, was one of five suspects arrested, but one of two that were detained. Her company, Wailian, services wealthy immigrant investors and claims to be one of China’s largest...