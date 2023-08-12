The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Europe wants China in its corner on Ukraine. But their relations are a tricky balancing act

August 12, 2023
Source: edition.cnn.com edition.cnn.com
News Snapshot:
CNN — European officials took some small comfort when China attended a summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last weekend. The meeting aimed to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. While Beijing didn’t budge from its stated position of impartiality, China’s mere presence at a meeting to which Russia says it was not invited has, some sources claim, sent a message to the international community that it’s not willing openly to pick Russia’s side against the West. It might be a very small victory, but in the diplomatic world of zero-sum games, Russian President Vladimir Putin not getting...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter