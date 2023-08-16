China snubs Canada on its list of approved travel spots, setting back tourism's post-COVID recovery

In an apparent snub, the Chinese government has left Canada off a list of countries approved as international travel destinations for tour groups — a decision that threatens to leave Canada's travel industry at a competitive disadvantage as it continues its post-pandemic recovery. In a media statement, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on August 10 that an additional 78 countries had been added to a list of destinations approved for group tours and package travel. Travel agents from mainland China work from this list when they promote and book foreign travel for Chinese nationals. In response to an inquiry from...