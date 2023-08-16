The conversation about AI and the workplace is understandably dominated by the downsides – after decades of automation eliminating manufacturing jobs, people in the service sector are worried about being replaced by “robots”. But every technological shift creates as well as destroys jobs. Artificial intelligence – at least in its current iteration, which uses large language datasets to create text, audio and video – is no different. What is, perhaps, surprising is the type of jobs it will create. What kind of jobs are being created right now? The most visible and obvious new roles are for those with the...