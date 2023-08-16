Nvidia's upcoming earnings could swing the whole stock market higher as Wall Street's AI frenzy continues

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Kim Kulish/Corbis/Getty Images Nividia reports earnings next week, and the chipmaker's results alone could swing the stock market. That's according to Deepwater's Gene Munster, who cited Wall Street's frenzy over artificial intelligence. "All eyes are on their data center number," he told CNBC. Nvidia's earnings report next week could swing the overall stock market higher as Wall Street continues to focus on growth in artificial intelligence technology, according to Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster. The chipmaker, which supplies processors that are key to AI development, will release second-quarter results after the close on August 23. "We...