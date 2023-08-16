The US Army is rushing to rearm its electronic warriors after watching Russia and Ukraine jam each other's drones

A couple looks at a wrecked Russian SPR-2M mobile jamming vehicle in Kyiv in June 2022. Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Electronic warfare has played a prominent role during the war in Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are both using EW to interfere with each other's operations and aid their own. That has added urgency to the US Army's efforts to update its own EW weaponry. After years of neglecting electronic warfare, the US Army is rushing to revitalize its jamming capabilities. The catalyst is the Ukraine war, where cheap but plentiful drones are playing a vital —...