China caused Intel to call off the $5.4 billion Tower deal

Intel has terminated its plans to acquire Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor after both companies failed to get timely regulatory approvals from Chinese authorities. The ending of the $5.4 billion acquisition deal first announced on Feb. 15, 2022, will now force Intel pay a termination fee of $353 million to Tower under the terms of the merger agreement, the tech company said in a statement (pdf) today (Aug.16). The deadline to close the deal elapsed at midnight on Aug. 15 California time (PST) . Beijing law requires mergers involving companies with a major business presence in China to be...