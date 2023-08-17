Intel's Tower deal crumbles due to lack of Chinese approval

The termination of the $5.4bn deal is thought to be a result of ongoing trade disputes between China and the US. US tech giant Intel has announced today (16 August) that its planned acquisition of Israeli chipmaker Tower Semiconductor has been terminated in a mutual agreement between both parties. While Intel has attributed the termination to “the inability to obtain in a timely manner the regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement”, reports have indicated that the lack of approval from China is the primary catalyst. According to Bloomberg, the $5.4bn acquisition was cancelled due to a lack of approval...