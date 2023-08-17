The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Reels As Fed Sees 'Upside Risks'; 4 Earnings Movers

August 17, 2023
Source: investors.com investors.com
News Snapshot:
Dow Jones futures fell slightly overnight, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. CSCO stock headlined earnings movers overnight, with Walmart (WMT) on tap early Thursday. X The reeling stock market rally saw significant losses, with the Nasdaq starting to lose sight of its 50-day line as Fed meeting minutes showed policymakers fearing "upside risks" to inflation. The 10-year Treasury hit its highest level since 2008. Nvidia (NVDA) reversed lower despite a steady stream of analysts touting the chip giant ahead of next week's earnings. NVDA stock, which has been flirting with aggressive entries, looks better than almost all...
