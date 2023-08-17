Inside America’s $624b IRA investment boom

Planned project sites pepper the country, but certain states and regions are streaking ahead, and new manufacturing hubs are appearing. Georgia and South Carolina have secured the most projects, 14 and 11 respectively. Michigan and Ohio are next, and Arizona follows. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company will build a second fabrication plant in Arizona. Reuters “It just gives you chill bumps to think about in the next 10 to 20 years – what is the Midlands region gonna look like?” said Ashely Teasdel, South Carolina’s deputy secretary of commerce, of Volkswagen’s $US2 billion plan to build an electric vehicle plant in...