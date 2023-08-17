Dow Jones Futures Rise On China Stimulus Hopes, But Treasury Yields Keep Rising

Dow Jones futures rose slightly early Thursday, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, on China stimulus hopes. CSCO stock and Walmart (WMT) headlined earnings movers before the open, with key economic data on tap. X The reeling stock market rally saw significant losses, with the Nasdaq starting to lose sight of its 50-day line as Fed meeting minutes showed policymakers fearing "upside risks" to inflation. The 10-year Treasury hit its highest level since 2008. Nvidia (NVDA) reversed lower despite a steady stream of analysts touting the chip giant ahead of next week's earnings. NVDA stock, which has been...