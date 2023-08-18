Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off

A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is placed on a PC motherboard, in this illustration taken June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File photo Acquire Licensing Rights LONDON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Top cryptocurrency bitcoin hit a fresh two-month low on Friday, breaking out of its recent tight range, as a wave of risk off sentiment grips world markets. On Thursday, bitcoin fell 7.2% in its biggest one-day drop since November 2022 when top exchange FTX collapsed. It then slipped to a two-month low of $26,172 during Asian trading hours on Friday, its lowest since June 16 . By 0713 GMT, it had...