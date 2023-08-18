How Ireland does business with Saudi Arabia, a regime with a dubious human rights record

The director of football of the Saudi Pro League is clear about his ambition: sign “all the top players” and make it one of the strongest competitions in the world within two years. While Ronaldo, Neymar, Jordan Henderson and Karim Benzema have led the defections from European clubs to the desert kingdom, another wealthy Saudi outfit is starting a recruitment drive. Peter Bellew, an economics graduate from Trinity College Dublin, had senior roles at Ryanair, Malaysia Airlines and EasyJet before being hired last March as chief operating officer of Riyadh Air, a new Saudi airline owned by Public Investment Fund,...