The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Top GOP voice on China threat says investment restrictions fall short

August 19, 2023
Source: cnbc.com cnbc.com
News Snapshot:
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., is seen outside the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, June 15, 2023. WASHINGTON — A leading House Republican voice on the national security threat posed by China said the White House's plan to restrict outbound investment in the Chinese military and defense companies falls short of addressing the real problem. President Joe Biden's executive order, which is expected to be implemented next year, "takes an important step in the right direction," but it should have accounted for public market investments into Chinese firms collaborating with the Chinese military or complicit...
Go To Original Source →
Tags: | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |

Other Related News:

© 2023 ChinaTechNews.com. A Service of Asia Media Network.
Twitter