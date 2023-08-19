Influencers Balk at Amazon's Offer to Pay $25 Per Sponsored Video

Amazon is offering influencers a measly $25 per video to promote products listed on its new shopping feed, Inspire. The company is capping the payout at $12,500, saying influencers can submit a maximum of 500 videos to reach that price. The company invited influencers to participate in “a new limited-time-only incentive” in an email posted on Twitter, advertising it as an opportunity to “see increased exposure on Amazon and earn on site commission.” The email specifies that only qualifying videos will be accepted with the criteria requiring the videos to feature two or more Amazon products, a product comparison video,...