Hong Kong's benchmark stock index just closed in a bear market as China's economy wavers

Chinese stocks have fallen sharply since February. Jie Zhao/Getty Images Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 20% lower from its most recent high on Friday. That puts it in bear market territory, with investors growing cautious on Chinese investments. China's economy is facing a troubled property market, deflation, and weak trade. The Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong's benchmark, declined 2.1%, hitting 17,950.85 to close in bear market territory on Friday, down more than 20% from its most recent high in January. Growing concerns around China's ailing economy have made investors more cautious around Chinese investments, and the index has...