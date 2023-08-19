The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Hong Kong's benchmark stock index just closed in a bear market as China's economy wavers

August 19, 2023
Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com ca.finance.yahoo.com
News Snapshot:
Chinese stocks have fallen sharply since February. Jie Zhao/Getty Images Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index closed 20% lower from its most recent high on Friday. That puts it in bear market territory, with investors growing cautious on Chinese investments. China's economy is facing a troubled property market, deflation, and weak trade. The Hang Seng Index, Hong Kong's benchmark, declined 2.1%, hitting 17,950.85 to close in bear market territory on Friday, down more than 20% from its most recent high in January. Growing concerns around China's ailing economy have made investors more cautious around Chinese investments, and the index has...
