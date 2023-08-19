Stock market today: Wall Street's dismal August drags on with 3rd straight losing week

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street limped to a mixed close, marking its third losing week in a row. The S&P 500 barely budged, ending the day down by less than 0.1%. It lost more than 2% for the week, like other U.S. indexes. The Dow edged up 25 points, and the Nasdaq composite slipped 0.2%. August has been rough for the stock market, which has given back close to a third of the S&P 500’s torrid gains for the year’s first seven months. That’s in part because a swift rise in yields has forced investors to reconsider whether stocks...