Microchips run everything. They're in your phone, your car, your microwave — there might even be one in your kettle. Podcast If You're Listening The world's most important company TSMC chips have put Western tech companies and militaries streets ahead of China, and China is not happy about it. About About Subscribe Subscribe RSS Listen More great ABC podcasts The best microchips in the world are made by TSMC, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. TSMC is so good, they've put Western tech companies and militaries streets ahead of China — and China is not happy about it. So how did...