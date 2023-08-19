10 things we have learned from the Women’s World Cup

Records are made to be broken A multitude of records have been shattered on and off the field. For the first time Germany were knocked out in the group stage and USA failed to win at least a bronze, losing in the last 16. The overall attendance record of 1,353,506 for Canada 2015 was broken in Australia and New Zealand with the Sweden v USA last 16 match. Ticket sales smashed the initial target. In short: a tournament for the history books. There has been no shortage of stunning goals Before a World Cup there are always discussions about who...