The new face of emerging markets: India brings both promise and complexity for global investors

Open this photo in gallery: Fishing trawlers in front of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai, India on July 31, 2015.Shailesh Andrade/Reuters The world is undergoing a paradigm shift, both politically and economically. This article is the third in a four-part series that examines several changes, including the opportunity afforded by the energy transition, the evolving dynamics of emerging markets and how North America can leverage its comparative advantages to strengthen its position in the global market. Seismic alterations in the global economy, brought on by geopolitical developments and pandemic-induced fluctuations, have compelled Western investors to adjust their strategies...