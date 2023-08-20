Russia reports ‘abnormal situation’ as Luna-25 tries to begin moon landing

Russia has reported an “abnormal situation” on its moon-bound Luna-25 spacecraft, which launched earlier this month. The country’s space agency, Roscosmos, said on Saturday that the spacecraft ran into unspecified trouble while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit and that its specialists were analysing the situation. “During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred onboard the automatic station, which did not allow the manoeuvre to be performed with the specified parameters,” Roscosmos said in a Telegram post. Roscosmos did not specify whether the incident will prevent Luna-25 from making a landing. A model of Luna-25 displayed at an exposition of the...