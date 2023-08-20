Why Russia’s Luna-25 could not make it to pre-landing orbit of Moon as planned

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft, the country’s first lunar lander in nearly 50 years, failed to enter pre-landing orbit of moon. According to the authorities, the spacecraft suffered a technical glitch while trying to enter a pre-landing orbit. Roscomos, Russia’s space agency, said that the spacecraft ran into unspecified trouble during the mission and specialists were analysing the situation. The space agency in a Telegram post said that an “abnormal situation” occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be performed with the specified parameters. Meanwhile, Roscomos did not specify whether the incident will prevent Luna-25 from...