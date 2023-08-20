Foxconn's logistics unit Jusda opens new office in Tamil Nadu ahead of iPhone 15 launch

Amid just days heft for the iPhone 15 launch in September, the logistics arm of Foxconn Technology Group -- Jusda -- opened an office in Tamil Nadu on 19 August. Foxconn representative in India -- V Lee -- took to social media LinkedIn and wrote, "Jusda India celebrated the opening of its TN hub on 8/18, with hopes of a thriving logistics business in India." Adding more, he wrote, "Our sincere appreciation goes to GoTN, DPIIT, MeiTY, and the countless dedicated individuals who helped achieve this beautiful beginning." Here's the LinkedIn post: View Full Image Justda LinkedIn post As per...