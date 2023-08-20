Russian space agency’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into moon

RUSSIA’S LUNAR LANDER,the Luna-25 spacecraft, has crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country’s space agency Roscosmos reported. “The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon,” read a statement from the agency. Roscosmos said it lost contact with the spacecraft today after it ran into trouble while preparing for its pre-landing orbit after reporting an “abnormal situation” that its specialists were analysing. “During the operation, an abnormal situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did not allow the manoeuvre...