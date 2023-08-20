Russia’s Luna-25 space craft crashes into the moon

Russia’s Luna-25 space craft has crashed into the moon after it spun into uncontrolled orbit, Russia’s space corporation, Roskosmos, said. Roskosmos earlier said an “abnormal situation” had occurred as mission control tried to move the craft into a pre-landing orbit at 11:10 GMT on Saturday, ahead of a planned touchdown slated for Monday. The failure of Russia’s first moon mission in 47 years underscore the decline of Russia’s space power since the glory days of Cold War competition, when Moscow was the first to launch a satellite to orbit the Earth– Sputnik 1, in 1957 – and Soviet cosmonaut Yuri...