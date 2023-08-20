The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

Russia’s first moon mission in decades fails as Luna-25 crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

August 20, 2023
Russia’s Luna-25 has crashed on the Moon’s surface, the country’s space agency said Sunday in a disappointing end to its first mission to the lunar surface 47 years after the last landing by the former Soviet Union. This leaves India’s Chandrayaan-3 on course to become the first spacecraft to land near the lunar south pole. On Sunday morning, the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module moved into its pre-landing orbit of 25 km x 134 km from the lunar surface, in preparation for its scheduled landing Wednesday. It is from this orbit that the spacecraft will begin its descent around 1745 IST Wednesday....
