Russia’s first moon mission in decades fails as Luna-25 crashes into lunar surface; all eyes on Chandrayaan-3 now

Russia’s Luna-25 has crashed on the Moon’s surface, the country’s space agency said Sunday in a disappointing end to its first mission to the lunar surface 47 years after the last landing by the former Soviet Union. This leaves India’s Chandrayaan-3 on course to become the first spacecraft to land near the lunar south pole. On Sunday morning, the Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module moved into its pre-landing orbit of 25 km x 134 km from the lunar surface, in preparation for its scheduled landing Wednesday. It is from this orbit that the spacecraft will begin its descent around 1745 IST Wednesday....