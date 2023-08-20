Russian space ship has crashed into the Moon

Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox Our free email updates are the best way to get headlines direct to your inbox The Russian space agency said its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon. A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off on August 11 on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years. Late on Saturday Russia reported an 'emergency situation'. The ship was commanded to perform a course correction and enter orbit of the moon. Russia said: "An emergency situation occurred on board the automatic station, which did...