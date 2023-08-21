U.S. flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken, June 2, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights Companies Tencent Holdings Ltd Follow Aug 21 (Reuters) - Montana's attorney general asked a U.S. judge to uphold a first-of-its kind state ban on the use of short video sharing app TikTok before it takes effect on Jan. 1. TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance, sued in May seeking to block the first-of-its-kind U.S. state ban on several grounds, arguing that it violates the First Amendment free speech rights of the company and users. A separate lawsuit has been...