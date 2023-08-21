Up for Debate: Trump, DeSantis, and 2024 GOP hopefuls' stance on AI

The first Republican presidential debate is fast approaching on Aug. 23, where candidates hope to close the gap on former President Donald Trump and separate from the rest of the pack. In this series, Up For Debate, the Washington Examiner will look at a key issue or policy every day up until debate day and where key candidates stand. Today's story will examine artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence has exploded onto the technology landscape, particularly within the past six months, with companies including OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft leading the forefront of the industry. Generative AI apps such as ChatGPT and Midjourney...