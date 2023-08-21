A cargo ship that harnesses wind power has set sail on its maiden journey

A cargo ship, typically a dirty oil guzzler, has taken to the open seas with a new green, clean technology onboard. The first vessel of its kind to be r etrofitted with the technology called WindWings, the Pyxis Ocean has set sail from China with a lofty goals of helping the maritime industry decarbonize. Agribusiness giant Cargill charted the Mitsubishi Corporation vessel. The WindWings, described as “an advanced wind-assisted propulsion and route optimization system” in today’s (Aug. 21) press release, have been developed by UK-based design and engineering firm BAR Technologies and manufacture d by Yara Marine Technologies. Advertisement Harnessing...