Inside the soul of Tyson Fury

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images Tyson Fury, the sometime heavyweight champion of the world, boasts one the most peculiar trajectories in British celebrity, segueing from Channel 5 prizefighter, to bigoted PR disaster, to national treasure status in just over a decade. While Fury is still undefeated in the ring, and still one of the biggest draws in boxing, he has become a thoroughly domestic figure – someone who brings together stardust and menace, panto and punch-up in the way only England can. He’s the missing link between Charles Bronson and Robbie Williams, Lenny McLean and Peter Kay. His family, too,...