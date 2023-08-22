For decades, China regarded India as a geopolitical upstart, to be taught the occasional military and diplomatic lesson to keep it in its proper place. Chinese President Xi Jinping will run into Prime Minister Narendra Modi twice between 22 August (BRICS) and 9 September (G20). The meetings between the two leaders will be brisk, business-like, shorn of diplomatic niceties as the confrontation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) festers. When Xi arrives in New Delhi on 9 September, 2023, for the G20 heads of government summit, he will be aware of a new reality. India is a rising power....