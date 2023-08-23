North Korea warns PH one of 3 'danger areas' in spy satellite launch

THE waters east of the Philippines' Luzon island is among the three designated "danger areas" when North Korea launches another satellite just three months after its first attempt to put a military eye in the sky failed, Pyongyang said in a message relayed through Japan's Coast Guard. The other two are the Yellow Sea and East China Sea. The launch, set to take place between August 24 and 31, drew condemnation from Tokyo and Seoul and demands to call it off. Tokyo mobilized ships and its PAC-3 missile defense system in case it were to land in its territory. Seoul...