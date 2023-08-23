PM Modi's message for BRICS: Mutual trust, transparency can see us make big impact in Global South

In a special message at the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that mutual trust and transparency can help create a big impact, especially in the global south. In his address at the forum, PM Modi said, "Today highways are being constructed at high speed. Soon, India is set to become a hub in green hydrogen, and will also become a market for renewable energy. I invite you to be part of India's journey..mutual trust and transparency can see us make a big impact, especially in the global south..." The Prime Minister said that...