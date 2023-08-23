Global stocks extend comeback rally as Iseq outperforms peers

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Wall Street’s main indexes pared gains on Tuesday, as US Treasury yields rose on growing worries about interest rates staying higher for longer, while gains in Nvidia shares fizzled out in the run up to the chip designer’s earnings. Global stocks extended their comeback rally on Tuesday, while benchmark Treasury yields hit a near 16-year high on concerns that interest rates could stay higher for longer and the safe-haven dollar edged back towards 10-week highs. Dublin Euronext Dublin outperformed its European counterparts as it climbed 1.25 per cent on...