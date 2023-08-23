The Digital Source For China's Tech Innovation Since 2000

How PM Modi will view the Moon mission landing from South Africa

August 23, 2023
Source: firstpost.com firstpost.com
News Snapshot:
Chandrayaan-3’s lander and rover will hopefully go today where no man or rover has gone before. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Moon mission to the south pole is being watched by all – mostly with bated breath, days after the failure of a Russian vehicle trying to achieve the same feat. Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) – lander Vikram and rover Pragyan – is scheduled to make a touch down near the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on this evening. If successful – there are prayers and pujas being held – Chandrayaan-3 will make India only the fourth country...
