In giant leap, India steps on the moon

NEW DELHI : India on Wednesday carved its legacy in space history with the first soft-landing on the moon’s south pole, a tough terrain holding secrets that could one day aid human spacefarers. With this, the country joins the US, Russia and China, the world’s only other nations to have successfully landed on the lunar surface. Applause broke out at the command centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) at 6:04pm as Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander module—named after Vikram Sarabhai, the father of space research in India—touched down on the south pole, where previous attempts have failed before. The historic...