RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat lauds ISRO for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on Moon's surface

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday congratulated ISRO on Chandrayaan-3’s successful touchdown on the lunar surface, and said India has become the first country to land a spacecraft on the Moon’s South Pole. Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar South Pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, propelling India to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. “Until now no one had landed on the South Pole of the Moon. Our scientists achieved the feat of making India the first country to have landed its lunar mission in the south pole...