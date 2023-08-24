ISRO's YouTube livestream trumps Twitch record on viewers, says report

Wednesday’s feat was historic as India became the first country to land an unmanned spacecraft on the moon’s south pole, and the fourth to land on the moon after the USA, China and the former USSR. Chandrayaan-2 had successfully launched the orbiter in 2019 but scientists could only watch as the lander and rover modules crashed on the lunar surface months later. New Delhi: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scripted one of the greatest comebacks Wednesday as it landed Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s south pole after a damning heartbreak four years ago. But there was also another record made Wednesday...