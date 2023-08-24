Dow Jones Futures Rise: Hot Nvidia Earnings Lift AI Stocks; Market Rally Still Must Do This

Dow Jones futures climbed slightly Thursday morning while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rose solidly as NVDA stock jumped on results. The Nvidia (NVDA) earnings report has huge implications for other chip and AI stocks, as well as the nascent market rally attempt. Snowflake (SNOW), Splunk (SPLK) and NetApp (NTAP) also reported Wednesday night. X The stock market rally attempt ran up on Wednesday ahead of the results, with improving breadth. Treasury yields fell sharply amid some weaker economic data as well as disappointing results or guidance from more retail and consumer plays. The market is gaining some momentum...