2019 moment of emotional former ISRO chief K Sivan trends on Twitter as Chandrayaan-3 lands on moon

As Chandrayaan-3 landed successfully on the lunar surface on Wednesday, in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India’s standing as a space power, X, formerly known as Twitter, was flooded with pictures of former ISRO chief K Sivan when he broke down after the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission in 2019. Some pictures also showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoling him, which went viral back then. In one of the messages posted on X, along with a video of PM Modi consoling Sivan, a user wrote, “Failures are stepping stone towards success. Let’s remember the contribution of...